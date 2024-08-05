Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Devara: Part 1's second single 'Dheere Dheere' is out now | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara: Part 1's second single 'Dheere Dheere' is out now

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is soon going to make her debut in South films with the film 'Devara: Part 1' with Jr NTR. The audience is eagerly waiting for this film to witness the chemistry of these actors. The film is in a lot of discussion even before its release. Today the makers of the film have released the second single of 'Devara: Part 1'. Earlier the makers had shared a poster of the song, in which Janhvi and Jr NTR are seen giving romantic poses.

Dheere Dheere is out now

The name of the second song of 'Devara: Part 1' is 'Dheere-Dheere' in Hindi. In the song, both Janhvi and Jr NTR are seen in romantic poses in front of beautiful nature. Both look lost in love while giving romantic poses as the song only has a few running scenes and the rest as photos of them. The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by Shilpa Rao and written by Kausar Munir. Bang Bang and Tauba Tauba famed choreographer Bosco Martis has also choreographed this song.

Fans are liking the new song

The audience has been very eager to see Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor sharing the screen. People are liking the new song very much. Fans have given their reactions to this by commenting. One fan wrote, 'A great melody song that will touch your hearts.' At the same time, another wrote, 'Dhamaka of the sizzling pair.' Let us tell you that the second song of 'Devara: Part 1' is sung by popular playback singer Shilpa Rao in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

'Devara: Part 1' will be released on this day

The shooting of Devara is almost complete. According to reports, the shooting of some songs is left, which will be completed soon. The action thriller film is set to release on September 27. Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narayan.

