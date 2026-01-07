Jana Nayagan vs Parasakthi: Vijay, Sivakarthikeyan's films await censor certificate ahead of Pongal release With Pongal just days away, two major Tamil films - Jana Nayagan starring Thalapathy Vijay and Parasakthi led by Sivakarthikeyan - are still awaiting censor clearance from the CBFC. Here's an overview of the matter.

Days away from Pongal, two of the biggest-slated Tamil releases are facing uncertainty. Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, and Parasakthi, led by Sivakarthikeyan, are yet to receive censor certificates from the Central Board of Film Certification CBFC). The delay has left fans, theatres and distributors waiting for clarity ahead of the festive weekend.

Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9. Parasakthi is set to arrive a day later, on January 10, after being moved up from its earlier January 14 date. With very little time left for Pongal, both films are still awaiting clearance. The makers of Jana Nayagan have moved the Madras High Court over the delay. As of the latest update, the court has reserved its order in the matter.

Why Jana Nayagan matters to fans

Jana Nayagan carries special weight because it is being promoted as Vijay’s final film as an actor before he ventures into politics full-time. His releases usually draw massive crowds, especially during festival seasons. This one has drawn even more attention because of its timing and emotional value for fans.

The uncertainty around the censor certificate has only added to the buzz. Trade watchers say the film is expected to open strongly if it gets clearance in time. The court is likely to pronounce its decision on the morning of January 9, the same day the film is slated to release.

Parasakthi keeps the Pongal race open

Parasakthi is another major Pongal release, led by Sivakarthikeyan. The actor enjoys a strong connection with the theatre-going family crowd and also among younger viewers. His recent films have seen steady box office runs.

The decision to preponement Parasakthi and set up a Pongal clash was seen as a confident move. However, the film is also waiting for its CBFC certificate, quite like Jana Nayagan. With both releases still awaiting crucial clearances, the Pongal box office picture remains unclear for now.

