Jana Nayagan: Vijay's film gets UK censor clearance; CBFC decision remains pending ahead of January 9 release Jana Nayagan, the final acting project of Thalapathy Vijay, has received censor clearance in the UK even as it awaits certification from the Central Board of Film Certification in India. The final verdict on the censorship certificate is awaited from the Madras High Court.

New Delhi:

With just two days to go before its planned January 9 release, Jana Nayagan has run into a last-minute hurdle in India. The team behind the film, led by director H Vinoth, is still waiting for clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The matter is scheduled to come up for a hearing at the Madras High Court on Wednesday, January 7. The delay has put pressure on the makers, especially since the film is billed as the last acting project of Thalapathy Vijay.

Even as uncertainty continues in India, the film has received its first official censor approval overseas. The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has cleared Jana Nayagan for release in the UK with a 15 rating, allowing viewers aged 15 and above to watch it in theatres. The film is slated for both India and worldwide release on Friday.

Jana Nayagan gets UK clearance

Jana Nayagan's UK clearance makes it the first market to green-light Thalapathy Vijay's film as it continues to navigate through a last-minute clearance battle back home.

As seen on the BBFC website, Jana Nayagan has a rating of 15-age rating. It means "no one younger than 15 may see 15-rated content in a cinema. No one younger than 15 may rent or buy a 15-rated video."

The additional description of the film is worded as 'strong bloody violence, injury detail, and sexual violence references'.

Jana Nayagan is yet to receive CBFC clearance

The film's team submitted it for certification on December 18. On December 19, the committee that viewed the film reportedly suggested the removal of certain scenes and the muting of some dialogues. The makers said the changes were incorporated; however, the film was resubmitted. Even so, clearance has not been granted.

The makers then moved the Madras High Court for a censor certificate plea. When it came up on Tuesday, January 6, Justice PT Asha orally asked the CBFC to place before the court a copy of the complaint it received alleging that the film hurts religious sentiments. The board was directed to submit the document on Wednesday, January 7. An update on the hearing is awaited.

Also read: Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan censor plea hearing adjourned to January 7 by Madras High Court