Jana Nayagan second single 'Oru Pere Varalaaru' released: Thalapathy Vijay's dance wins hearts online Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan is scheduled to release on January 9, 2026. The second single, Oru Pere Varalaaru, received praise from fans for Vijay's dance and Anirudh Ravichander's music. Here's how social media users are reacting to it.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, his last before entering politics, is slated to release on January 9, 2026. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film and for glimpses of the songs.

Recently, the makers released the second single, Oru Pere Varalaaru, from Jana Nayagan. Thalapathy Vijay's fans wasted no time reacting to the lyrical video, which was shared on social media on December 18, 2025. Fans have been praising Vijay's dance moves and Anirudh Ravichander’s music, calling it a "deadly combo." Here's a look at how social media users are reacting to the song Oru Pere Varalaaru.

Thalapathy Vijay's song Oru Pere Varalaaru is out now'

Sharing the official lyrical video of Oru Pere Varalaaru from the movie Jana Nayagan, makers wrote, "Presenting the Second single "Oru Pere Varalaaru" from the upcoming Tamil film "Jana Nayagan". Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Narain & others (sic)." Watch the official video below:

Internet reacts to Thalapathy Vijay's song Oru Pere Varalaaru

One user praised Vijay’s dance moves in the song, writing, "Bro Casually Cooks The Entire Screen Even At the Age Of 51 #OruPereVaralaaru #JanaNayagan (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Wherever you go, garlands of a million, along the path you take, in my eyes, it pours like a rain. The joy you gave, when we say thanks, in my heart, every day, you carry as my dream (sic)."

Fans also appreciated the connection shown in the song between Vijay’s politics and the love he receives from his fans. One post read, "#JanaNayagan: OruPereVaralaaru song Peaked here. The Lyrics, Lyrical video everything was an absolute blast connecting to ThalapathyVijay's Politics & Fans love towards him (sic)."

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander's composition in Oru Pere Varalaaru also grabbed fans' attention, as they praised his consistency in delivering hits, similar to his work on Rajinikanth's Coolie. One user commented, "Anirudh’s consistency in delivering bangers is unbelievable. The second single from #Jananayagan is another catchy mass track, and choosing Vishal Mishra for the vocals was a great call (sic)."

All you need to know about Thalapathy Vijay's film Jana Nayagan

The Tamil action thriller Jana Nayagan is directed and written by H Vinoth. It features Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The music for the film is composed by famous composer Anirudh Ravichander who also provided music for Rajinikanth's film Coolie. The cinematography of the film is done by Sathyan Sooryan and edited by Pradeep E Ragav. This film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions.

