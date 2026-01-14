Jana Nayagan censor row: Supreme Court to hear producers' plea in Thalapathy Vijay's film case on January 15 The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea filed by the producers of Jana Nayagan on January 15, 2026. Notably, the film is being billed as Thalapathy Vijay's last project before he enters politics full-time.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court will hear the plea filed by the producers of Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan, on Thursday, January 15, 2026. The petition questions the interim order issued by the Madras High Court concerning the film's release.

For the unversed, the Tamil film, Jana Nayagan, which is said to be the final film of Thalapathy Vijay before entering politics, was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal 2026; however, it did not receive clearance from the CBFC, which led to its postponement.

Supreme Court to hear producers' plea in Thalapathy Vijay's film case on January 15

A bench consisting of Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Augustine George Masih will hear the petition filed by the Jana Nayagan producers. The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions LLP.

Earlier, on January 9, the Madras High Court put a stay on a single judge's order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate for Jana Nayagan immediately.

This move comes after the Examining Committee of the CBFC's Chennai Regional Office agreed to grant Jana Nayagan a 'U/A' certificate, subject to certain edits.

Jana Nayagan's cast and production details

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil film, Jana Nayagan features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. It is written and directed by H Vinoth. The music for the film is composed by blockbuster composer Anirudh Ravichander, who has also worked on Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Jailer. Notably, he is also part of Allu Arjun and Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming project.

Earlier, the makers of Jana Nayagan revealed the film’s Hindi title, Jan Neta, as Thalapathy Vijay's Hindi-dubbed films are very popular with audiences in North India.

Also Read: Theri re-release postponed days after Vijay's Jana Nayagan delay alters Pongal lineup