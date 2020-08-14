Image Source : TWITTER/BARAJU Inside photos from Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV engagement sends Internet into meltdown

After Rana Daggubati's wedding, another piece of good news poured in with the engagement of Telugu actress-producer Niharika Konidela and beau Chaitanya JV on Thursday. The engagement ceremony was a low-key affair hosted at a posh Hyderabad venue. The function had only family members and close friends in attendance. The guest list includes names of south cinema biggies like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Kalyan Dhev and Panjaa Vaishnav Tej were among others. For the unversed, Niharika happens to be the daughter of actor-producer Nagendra Babu, and the sister of Telugu star Varun Tej. Various photos from the event have gone viral on the internet and left everyone in awe.

Taking to Instagram Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared a picture of the newly-engaged couple and wrote, "Congratulations dearest Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV. Looks like a perfect match. Wish you guys all the very best."

Varun Tej also shared a picture of the couple and wrote, "And this happened! My baby sis gets engaged! Welcome to the family, bava."

Pics from @IamNiharikaK's Engagement with Chaitanya today at Hyderabad



Best Wishes to the Couple. pic.twitter.com/Bukx5l4b9k — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) August 13, 2020

Allu Arjun, who is Niharika's cousin, attended the engagement ceremony with his wife Sneha and soon the couple became one of the top trends on social media. Have a look at their pictures here:

Sometime back, Niharika shared a picture and wrote, "Peek-a-boo." Chaitanya, who reportedly is a businessman and works at a popular MNC in Hyderabad, too shared a picture on his Instagram handle. In the image, Niharika is seen kissing him on the cheek.

Niharika Konidela began her career as a television host later which she made three web shows - Muddapappu Avakai, Nanna Koochi and Madhouse. She made her debut in films with 2016 release Oka Manasu and was last seen in Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

