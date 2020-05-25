Rana Daggubati reveals how he proposed to Miheeka Bajaj: I said a bunch of things together

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj recently got engaged

Nobody knew about Rana Dabbugati and Miheeka Bajaj's relationship until the actor announced it officially on his Instagram page. Within a days after revealing that he is ina relationship, Rana got engaged to his ladylove in a quiet ceremony amid lockdown. This all of a sudden engagement left his fans in utter surprise. Now, in an interview to Indian Express, Rana poured his heart out about Miheeka and what made him think that she is the one.

Answering the question, the Baahubali actor said, "For the first time, I thought we should do it quickly. So, she must have done something. When things are good, I don’t ask questions. I just went with the flow. The girl was right. I can’t put it in words. I met her and felt I can do this long term with her. It happened quick and in the most simple manner".



Talking about the proposal, Rana said, "She knew where I’m getting at when I called her. And then she met me in person, that’s it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that’s the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real".

How did he get to the point when he thought that he is ready to take the plunge? "I think the other person has a lot to do with this. If you meet the right person, good things happen. You feel like going ahead," Rana replied.

Is he planning a grand wedding? "Depends on the world’s situation. I found the strangest time to get married," he chuckles.

“Miheeka was brought up in Hyderabad. She lives right next to us in Jubilee Hills. She can speak Telugu, not fluent in it but yes. Also, our worlds are the same. The fun fact is that she is friends with my family, and I know her circle of friends in Mumbai,” he said about her.

For the unversed, Miheeka is a Businesswoman. She is born and brought up in Hyderabad by parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka has got her Masters' degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University.

Talking about Rana and Miheeka's wedding, actor's father Suresh Babu told Hyderabad Times, "During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them. It’s too soon to talk about other details about the wedding. We will reveal everything at the appropriate time."

