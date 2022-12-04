HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh’s Telugu thriller enjoys great run at ticket windows

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE HIT 2 Box Office Collection

HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Adivi Sesh's HIT: The Second Case has opened to a huge response. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was released this Friday and the response to the movie was positive from critics and audiences alike. The movie was released amidst huge expectations and continues to live up to them. The biggest opener of Adivi Sesh’s career, Hit 2 is expected to show solid growth in the coming days. On Day 2, the film showed slight drop.

As per reports, the film amassed 40% more than the first-day collections of the actor’s previous movie Major. Adivi Sesh's film took an impressive start in both domestic and global markets. On the second day, Hit 2 reportedly witnessed a slight drop and minted up to Rs 6 crore at the domestic box office. ALSO READ: Drishyam 2 Box Office Collection: Ajay Devgn-Tabu's film maintains strong pace, continues heroic run

On Day 1, Hit 2 collected Rs 6.50 crore approx in India whereas the worldwide day 1 gross stood at Rs 11.27 crore. Adivi took to social media and acknowledged that this was the biggest opener of his career so far and wrote, “My Career best opening. #HIT2 is a #BloodyBlockbuster.”

About HIT 2

'HIT 2' is the second instalment from Dr Sailesh Kolanu's 'HIT' Verse. The film directed by Sailesh Kolanu hit the screens on December 2, 2022. Hit 2 is about the journey of a cool cop, Krishna Dev (KD) who comes across a terrifying case. In the film, KD mocks criminals as "bird-brained" and then he finds himself solving a gruesome murder that has shaken the entire city. KD's life, love, job, and everything else are all intertwined in this, with the stakes getting sky-high. Will KD be able to solve the case, for example? Will he be able to track down the true perpetrator of this heinous crime? The film answers these questions and more.

The movie has Meenakshii Chaudhary in the female lead role while Rao Ramesh, Srikanth Maganti, Komalee Prasad will be seen in key roles. Prashanti Tipirneni is bankrolling the film while Natural Star Nani is the presenter under Wall Poster Cinema.

The second part of the film has ended with a lead to the third part.

