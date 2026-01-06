Highest-grossing Kannada films of all time: KGF Chapter 2, Kantara to Vikrant Rona Kannada cinema’s biggest blockbusters ranked. From KGF Chapter 2 to Kantara, here’s how the industry’s top films performed at the worldwide box office.

In recent years, the Kannada film industry has seen remarkable growth, with several movies breaking box office records in India and globally. From action-packed blockbusters to intense dramas, Kannada cinema has produced some of the highest-grossing films that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Films like KGF Chapter 2, Kantara Chapter 1, and others have secured their place among the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. In this article, we have curated a list of the top 10 Kannada films that have dominated the global box office.

Highest Kannada-grossing films of all time

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Yash's action thriller KGF Chapter 2, Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 and Kantara stromed at the worldiwide box office upon their release. The list also includes films like James, Kaatera, Vikrant Rona, 777 Charlie, and Kurukshetra. Here's a film-by-film breakdown of how much these films earned at the worldwide box office.

Film names Box office collection (Worldwide gross) KGF: Chapter 2 Rs 1,215 crore Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 Rs 851.89 crore Kantara Rs 407.82 crore KGF: Chapter 1 Rs 238 crore Su from So Rs 121 crore James Rs 94.2 crore Kaatera Rs 80.5 crore Vikrant Rona Rs 100.35 crore 777 Charlie Rs 102.75 crore Kurukshetra Rs 18.80 crore

Upcoming Kannada film

It is worth noting that the upcoming Kannada action thriller Toxic, starring superstar Yash, has already sparked significant attention from fans ahead of its release. The film is expected to be one of the biggest hits. For the unversed, Toxic is directed by Geethu Mohandas and features an esemble star cast which includes Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi and others in the key roles.

The film will be released on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. It will also witness a box office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2.

