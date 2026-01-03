Top-grossing Telugu films worldwide: Baahubali 2 to Pushpa 2, full list From Baahubali 2 to Pushpa 2, Telugu cinema has delivered record-breaking global blockbusters. Here’s a ranked list of the top-grossing Telugu films worldwide.

The rise of Telugu cinema in the worldwide box office has been nothing short of phenomenal. The last one decade has seen Tollywood churn out some of the biggest blockbusters in India, with films not only going past the 100-crore mark but also breaking record books worldwide. This goes from mythological epics to massive action-filled films. This represents the growing reach, stardom, and fan followings of Telugu Cinema.

Here’s a look at Tollywood’s top-performing films worldwide, based on updated box office figures by Sacnilk:

Top-grossing Telugu films worldwide

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)

India Gross: Rs 1,417 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 371 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,788 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 339 crore

2. Pushpa: The Rule - Part 2 (2024)

India Gross: Rs 1,471 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 271 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,742 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 341 crore

3. RRR (2022)

India Gross: Rs 916 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 314 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,230 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 431 crore

4. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

India Gross: Rs 767 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 275 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 1,042 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 287 crore

5. Salaar: Cease Fire - Part 1 (2023)

India Gross: Rs 488 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 130 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 618 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 218 crore

6. Devara - Part 1 (2024)

India Gross: Rs 351 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 77 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 428 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 221 crore

7. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 (2021)

India Gross: Rs 314 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 36 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 350 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 136 crore

8. HanuMan (2024)

India Gross: Rs 238 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 57 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 295 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 146 crore

9. They Call Him OG (2025)

India Gross: Rs 230 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 65 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 295 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 189 crore

10. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

India Gross: Rs 233 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 36 crore

Worldwide Gross: Rs 269 crore

Telugu India Collection: Rs 201 crore

