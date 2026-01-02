Highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide: From Lokah Chapter 1 to Lucifer, top 10 global box office hits Malayalam cinema is making waves globally. From franchise films to survival dramas, here are the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam movies based on worldwide box office collections.

Malayalam cinema now firmly enters the international arena, with many movies already having a gross business of over Rs 100 crores. Movies with a strong plot, various genres and an increasing number of viewers abroad have helped these movies do incredibly well outside Kerala.

Right from ambitious movie universes, to earthy survival dramas and entertaining masses, here's a listing of the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films based on global collections:

Highest-grossing Malayalam films worldwide

1. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra global box office collection

At number one is Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, which smashed box office records with a gross collection exceeding Rs 280 crore. The film's ambition and franchise storyline made it a success not only in India but internationally as well; indeed, it is the success of Malayalam films until now.

2. L2: Empuraan worldwide earnings

The long-awaited sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, was a resounding global success, grossing approximately Rs 266.8 crores. Featuring Mohanlal in the lead role, the political action thriller rode the wave of loyal fan support and a wider overseas theatrical rollout.

3. Manjummel Boys worldwide box office

Based on the true story of survival, Manjummel Boys shocked everyone by registering an astonishing worldwide collection of Rs 241 crore. The emotional content and buzz around the film helped pull audiences from across languages and regions.

4. Thudarum global collection

The movie Thudarum, released in the year 2025, showed that good drama can perform very well anywhere in the world. The collection made by this movie worldwide is Rs 235.4 crores.

5. 2018 Movie international earnings

The floods of Kerala left an indelible mark on the year 2018, as the film is based on the disaster and has managed to reach the hearts of the masses because it is realistic and shows the strength of humanity. The film has collected Rs 180 crore internationally and is definitely an influential Malayalam cinema film.

6. Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life worldwide collection

Based on the critically acclaimed novel, Aadujeevitham has been grossing Rs 157.6 crores worldwide. The intense survival drama, as well as its lead actress’s performance, have brought international attention.

7. Aavesham global box office

With a great combination of action and dark humour, Aavesham turned out to be a crowd puller with a global gross of Rs 154.8 crore.

8. Pulimurugan worldwide earnings

A blockbuster success, Pulimurugan is one that the audience still loves to this day. Contributing to a mass audience, the film successfully crossed the mark of Rs 139.5 crores worldwide.

9. Premalu worldwide box office

This romancer entertained the market with its unexpected global collection of Rs 131.5 crores. This story reached well beyond the shores of Kerala with its relatable theme and youthful appeal.

10. Lucifer global collection

Lucifer finishes off the list at number 10 with total worldwide collections of Rs. 127.5 crore. It was a defining moment for Malayalam films' international aspirations.

