OTT releases this week [January 1-3, 2026]: Stranger Things Season 5 finale, Haq and more From the Stranger Things season 5 finale to Yami Gautam’s Haq, here’s a complete list of English, Hindi and regional OTT releases streaming this week across platforms.

Looking for something to binge-watch this New Year? A fresh lineup of exciting OTT releases is here, with new shows and movies hitting platforms from January 1 to January 3, 2026. Whether you're into gripping dramas, action thrillers, or heartwarming comedies, there's something for everyone to binge-watch.

From the highly anticipated finale of Stranger Things and Yami Gautam's drama film Haq, to several regional films and series, there are plenty of options to look forward to. Here's a look at the OTT releases of the week.

OTT new releases this week (all languages)

Stranger Things season 5 finale episode - January 1, 2026

My Korean Boyfriend - January 1, 2026

Run Away - January 1, 2026

Love from 9 to 5 - January 1, 2026

Mowgli - January 1, 2026

Beauty - January 2, 2026

Eko - Currently streaming

Love Beyond Wicket - January 1, 2026

Latest Hindi OTT releases to watch this week

1. Haq

Platform - Netflix

The Hindi drama film, Haq, is inspired by the landmark 1985 Shah Bano Begum case. Featuring Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi, the film is directed by Suparn Varma and written by Reshu Nath. It received good reviews from critics upon its release, resulting in its IMDb rating of 8.6. It is slated to hit the digital screens of Netflix on January 2, 2026.

New Telugu OTT releases this week

1. Mowgli

Platform - ETV Win

The Telugu movie Mowgli is directed by Sandeep Raj and stars Bandi Saroj Kumar, Mounika and Roshan Kanakala in the lead roles. This movie can be streamed on ETV Win from January 1, 2026.

2. Beauty

Platform - Zee 5

The Telugu romantic drama film, Beauty, follows the story of a father whose life takes an unexpected turn when his daughter vanishes. It features Ankith Koyya, Nilakhi Patra and VK Naresh in the lead roles. With an impressive IMDb rating of 8.8, the film can be streamed on the Zee 5 platform from January 2, 2026.

Latest Malayalam OTT releases on OTT

1. Eko

Platform - Netflix

The Malayalam movie Eko is one of the latest Malayalam releases this weekend. Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film features the Falimy actor Sandeep Pradeep, Narain, Binu Pappu and others in key roles. Viewers can stream this movie on the Netflix platform with a minimum subscription plan.

New Tamil OTT releases streaming now

1. Love Beyond Wicket

Platform - JioHotstar

The romantic sports drama series Love Beyond Wicket hits JioHotstar this Thursday, January 1, 2026. The makers dropped the first four episodes of this show on its premiere date. The show stars Vikranth, Niyathi Kadambi, Theni Murugan, and others in key roles.

Notably, new episodes of Love Beyond Wicket will air every Thursday.

