GodFather teaser: Chiranjeevi oozes swag in first look poster of Telugu remake of Mohanlal's Lucifer

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ KONIDELA PRODUCTION COMPANY GodFather teaser

The teaser of GodFather, starring Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi was dropped by the makers on Monday. After the failure of Acharya, his fans were eagerly waiting for a glimpse of his upcoming venture as they wait for his return with high hopes. The first-peek taser opens with a black vintage Ambassador car. Actor Sunil greets Chiranjeevi, who is dressed in a sharp black outfit. The background music emphasises Chiranjeevi's signature flair as he exits the car, his salt-and-pepper appearance emphasising his elder statesman status.

Take a look

Directed by Mohan Raja, the film's cast includes Nayanthara as the lead actress. GodFather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer starring Mohanlal in the lead role. The film marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj. He also played a supporting role in the film. It is believed that Bollywood star Salman Khan will step into the shoes of Prithviraj in the remake.

Gushing about the other versatile actors they have handpicked to play key roles in the movie, the makers said they will showcase Satya Dev in a role that will feature negative shades.

Although it is an official remake of the massively successful Malayalam film, the producers have pledged to create a storyline that portrays Chiranjeevi in exactly the way his fans want him to be seen on the big screen.

Produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, the film will feature the music of the celebrated composer Thaman.

GodFather will be released in theatres during Dussehra this year.

-with IANS inputs