GOAT Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay's film releases in cinemas, netizens call it 'box office monster'

Greatest Of All Time aka GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, is finally out in cinemas. The action drama flick is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of the South star. GOAT has captivated mostly mixed to positive reactions from fans and film critics, flooding X (previously called Twitter) with praise, memes and detailed reviews about the film. If you are also actor Vijay's fan and looking forward to watch GOAT this weekend, check out some of the Twitter reaction about the film and get a brief idea first.

Twitter Review:

One user called the film a 'box office monster' and claimed that the film will have cake walk in minted Rs 100-120 crore on its opening day.

Another user wrote, ''U guys don’t need to watch any movie before coming for #TheGreatestOfAllTime just come and have fun!! It’s all yours!!! Let’s celebrate our #Thalapathy in theatres!! The #GOAT is here!!! Another three hours to go world!!''

A user named Aryan Vishnoi praised the film's both first and second half and termed it a 'blockbuster'. ''Do watch it you’ll never be more satisfied with a movie than this,'' wrote the user.

Calling Greatest Of All Time a 'peak commercial cinema', one user reviewed Thalapathy Vijay's film and termed it a 'mega blockbuster'.

Sharing a picture from inside the theatre, a user showcased how fans are all over in front of the screen enjoying a peppy number from the song.

Congratulating the team of GOAT, another user wrote, ''@vp_offl this year’s yours #GOAT Biggest Blockbuster of the Year New History will be created in the box office @archanakalpathi Thanks to the production team.''

A fan page of Thalapathy Vijay showcased how a sea of crowd is waiting outside a theatre for their turn to enter the hall and watch the actor's latest offering.

Another X user wrote, ''Exceeded all the expectations Commercial cinema at its best! Engaging first half Peak second half Banger climax Intresting cameos Deaging work very good Overall a Thalapathy Vijay show.'

A user named Ajin Stephen wrote, ''A Decent Commercial #ThalapathyVijay padam With #VenkatPrabhu Flavours. #prasanth #prabhudeva worked For Me . Also #micmohan With a Decent Role . And Perfect Cameo From.''

X user Harish Sarbah reviewed the film and posted, ''#GOATReview #TheGreatestOfAllTime #GOAT @thisisysr BGM #ThalapathyVijay Mass & in emotional scenes @trishtrashers cameo in yellow saree damn sizzling & beautiful As usual #Thuppakki da @Ags_production @vp_offl #Trisha #Sivakarthikeyan #Thalapathy.''