Filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad mourns Sreenivasan's death: 'Never thought he would leave this soon'

Malayalam actor, screenwriter, and filmmaker Sreenivasan breathed his last on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at the age of 69. He passed away in Thripunithura, Ernakulam after a prolonged illness. Fans and industry colleagues expressed their grief and mourned the loss of the actor.

According to a report by The Hindu, Hridayapoorvam director Sathyan Anthikad expressed his grief over Sreenivasan’s passing and said that he never expected him to leave so soon.

Sathyan Anthikad remembers Sreenivasan

Sathyan Anthikad also opened up about the bond he shared with Sreenivasan. He said, "I'm in a situation where I can't respond. We have had a strong bond with each other. I used to visit him once every two weeks since he became ill. I never thought he would leave so soon.”

He further mentioned that veteran actor-director Sreenivasan had recently told him, "I have had enough." To which Sathyan assured him, "I assured him he would come back."

In an interview with The Hindu, Anthikad added that they shared a "special" bond, "Though I have worked with many scenarists, the bond I share with Sreenivasan is really special. We have constantly remained in touch all along. We always enjoy the time we sit together and develop our scripts through endless discussions. The cinema happens somewhere in between."

Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan's projects together

For the unversed, Sathyan Anthikad and Sreenivasan worked together in several Malayalam films, including TP Balagopalan MA, Nadodikkattu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Ponmuttayidunna Tharavu, and Sandesham.

About Sreenivasan's death

For the unversed, veteran Malayalam actor-screenwriter-director Sreenivasan passed away at a hospital in Tripunithura, Ernakulam. He had been ill for quite some time and had been undergoing treatment. Sreenivasan's funeral took place on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at his residence. His last rites were performed by his son, Vineet Sreenivasan.

