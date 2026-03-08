Fauzi: Anupam Kher joins Prabhas' Telugu period drama, makers announce with poster

New Delhi:

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming Telugu period drama Fauzi have announced a major addition to the film’s cast. On the occasion of veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's 71st birthday, the production banner revealed that the Metro and Dino actor will be a part of the film.

The production house, Mythri Movie Makers, on Saturday wished Anupam Kher a happy birthday while announcing his inclusion in the project Fauzi. Read on to know more about its plot and other details.

Anupam Kher joins Prabhas' Fauzi

For the caption, they wrote, "Wishing the phenomenal @anupampkher Ji a very Happy Birthday. It is an absolute honour to have you as part of the #Fauzi battalion. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead (sic)."

Earlier, on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday in October 2025, the makers unveiled the first look poster of Prabhas from the film and also revealed his character. They wrote, "#PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI - the bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star! (sic)."

Fauzi: Plot and production details

The film Fauzi is said to be about a brave soldier from the lesser-known chapters of Indian history. Notably, the film is written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers. The music for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrashekhar, with cinematography by Sudeep Chatterjee. Editing for the film is handled by Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao.

Anupam Kher and Prabhas' work front

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files alongside Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar. He will next be seen in Prashant Bhagia's Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, the sequel to the 2006 movie Khosla Ka Ghosla.

On the other hand, Prabhas was recently seen in the horror-comedy film The Raja Saab and will next star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit opposite Triptii Dimri. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 5, 2027.

