Ex-flame Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film 'Thandel' will release on THIS day

Telugu film 'Thandel' starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi has been in the news for its casting. This film is not only bringing back the duo of the 2021 film 'Love Story' but also the alleged couple Sai and Chai. The film directed by Chandoo Mondeti is all set for its release next year. The Makers of 'Thandel' have shared the release date of their film along with a sentimental poster. Produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, the film is nearing completion of production.

Thandel release date

'Thandel' will hit the screens on February 7, 2025. This release strategically positions the film right before Valentine's Day, giving it the perfect opportunity to capitalise on the romantic mood of the season. The release date poster shows the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, set against a picturesque sea backdrop. The poster depicts the couple in an affectionate embrace, indicating a deep ocean of love between their characters.

Thandel is based on the real-life story

'Thandel' presents a gripping blend of romance, action, drama, and exhilarating moments and is based on actual events that happened in D Machilesam village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. The film's outstanding crew also includes National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli, Shamdat, who handled the cinematography, and Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the soundtrack. Srinagendra Tangala is in charge of the art department.

About the film

The film stars a talented cast including Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. It is written and directed by Chandu Mondeti and produced by Allu Aravind. Produced by Bunny Vas under the banner of Geetha Arts, the film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the cinematography is done by Shamdat.

