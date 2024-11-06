Do you know THIS Netflix series dealt with Donald Trump's journey from being a businessman to US President?

Follow us on Image Source : NETFLIX Trump: An American Dream is a Netflix series based on Donald Trumps life

Donald Trump has created history by becoming the new President of the United States of America. The 78-year-old became the 47th President of the US by defeating Kamla Harris. Trump has made a stunning comeback and reclaimed the White House just four years after his previous term ended. But do you know that there's a Netflix series that deals with every bit of information on the Presidents of the United States?

Trump: An American Dream was released in 2018

The Netflix mini-series 'Trump: An American Dream' deals with the story of the "true American story of Donald Trump, the brash businessman who defied the odds to become U.S. president," as stated by the OTT giant. The series features Colin Tierney, Nikki Haskell and Geraldo Rivera in lead roles and is directed by Barnaby Peel, Daniel Bogado and Natasha Zinni.

The series was released in 2018 and was hugely in discussion for its raw story. 'Trump: An American Dream' neither glorified nor tried to wash the image of Donald Trump like usual Bollywood biopics but the series showed the real and unfiltered Trump that the world wanted to see. The series was also appreciated for its authentic storyline and for being factually correct. Moreover, Forbes in its review of Trump: An American Dream wrote that this series is a 'Supervillain's Origin Story'.

Politics and Family

For the unversed, On January 20, 2017, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, and his term concluded on January 20, 2021. He is the fourth child of Fred Trump, a real estate magnate from New York. The family firm moved from Brooklyn and Queens apartments to upscale Manhattan projects under Trump.

Trump's private life has been widely reported. Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech model and athlete, was his first and possibly most well-known wife. Before divorcing in 1990, the marriage had three children: Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr. In 1993, two months after the birth of their only child, Tiffany, he wed actress Marla Maples. In 1999, they got divorced. Melania Knauss, a former Slovenian model, is Trump's current spouse. Barron William Trump, their son who just turned 18, was born to them after they were married in 2005. Trump the politician has been plagued by accusations of extramarital affairs and sexual misbehavior.

