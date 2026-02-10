Euphoria on OTT: What director Gunasekhar said about Sara Arjun film's digital release Filmmaker Gunasekhar has shared an update on the digital release plans of Euphoria, starring Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun. The film is receiving rave reviews.

Filmmaker Gunasekhar’s Telugu-Tamil film, Euphoria, released on February 6. The movie brings a hard-hitting story about present-day youth to the big screen. Centred on modern youth culture, Euphoria looks at issues such as drugs, crime, and the moral conflicts faced by the younger generation. Since its release, questions around a possible OTT premiere have been doing the rounds. However, Gunasekhar firmly said that the film, also starring Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun, would not release digitally for now.

Will Euphoria release on OTT?

At a promotional event, filmmaker Gunasekhar made it clear that Euphoria will not release on OTT platforms anytime soon. He said the film was conceived entirely as a theatrical experience and was made with cinema audiences in mind. According to Tupaki, he stated, “Euphoria is completely made for the theatre experience. We respected people who come to theatres and made this film with full value for them.”

Gunasekhar also spoke about how viewing habits have changed, noting that many people now skip theatres and wait for digital releases. The National Award-winning filmmaker urged audiences not to do that in this case and asked them to watch the film only on the big screen. “Euphoria will give you an experience. After watching it, you will take something back home with you. It is not just entertainment, it will also make you think,” he said. Watch the trailer of Euphoria here:

Euphoria X review

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, a user praised Euphoria and its background music. The post read: “A hard hitting social drama dealt with unique narrative approach. Perfect cast with peak performances and BGM. Only thing which I love here is genuine film making towards real- life incidents. Highness during the climax part and I would say PEAK CLIMAX (sic).”

Another user penned, "#EuphoriaTheFilm had great intentions that don't really translate onto the screen. Although the first half is watchable but it exhausts you and the incoherent second half makes matters weak. Really loved the idea but except music everything else was a let down!!!"

Euphoria: Cast and story

Euphoria follows the journey of a bright teenage girl, played by Sara Arjun, who dreams of becoming a civil servant. Her life takes a drastic turn after she gets drawn into drug abuse following a party. Bhumika Chawla plays a mother forced to watch her son slip into addiction, adding another emotional layer to the narrative.

The film tackles uncomfortable but relevant subjects, including violence against women, child protection laws, and the growing problem of drug abuse among the youth. It stars Sara Arjun, Bhumika Chawla, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Nassar, Rohith, and Vignesh Gavireddy in key roles and draws inspiration from real-life events.

Euphoria has received an ‘A’ certificate and has a runtime of around 2 hours and 30 minutes. The film released on February 6, 2026, and is currently running in cinemas.

