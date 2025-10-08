ED raids 17 locations in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, including Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman's houses, in smuggling case Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at 17 locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salman's houses, investigating luxury vehicle smuggling and illegal foreign exchange.

Kochi:

The Kochi Zonal Office is conducting search operations under FEMA, 1999, on October 8, 2025, at 17 locations across Kerala and Tamil Nadu in connection with the ongoing probe into the smuggling of high-end luxury vehicles and unauthorised foreign exchange dealings.

The ED officials carried out these raids after early investigations in the case revealed a Coimbatore-based network using fake documents, some pretending to be from the Indian Army, US Embassy, and MEA, along with fraudulent vehicle registrations in Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and other states, officials familiar with the case told ANI.

It is significant to note that ED also covered 17 premises, including residences and establishments of film stars like Prithviraj, Dulquer Salman and Amith Chackalacal, certain vehicle owners, auto workshops, and traders in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kottayam, and Coimbatore.

ED action was initiated as prima facie violations of Sections 3, 4, and 8 of FEMA were detected involving unauthorised foreign exchange transactions and cross-border payments through hawala channels. Further investigation is underway to trace the money trail, beneficiary network, and foreign exchange movement.

