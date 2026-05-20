Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Regional Cinema
  4. Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film I'm Game gets release date; actor announces with a striking poster | See post

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film I'm Game gets release date; actor announces with a striking poster | See post

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Published: ,Updated:

Dulquer Salmaan has announced the release date of his much-anticipated film I'm Game with a new poster. The film also marks his return to Malayalam cinema after a two-year break.

Know the release date of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, I'm Game.
Know the release date of Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming film, I'm Game. Image Source : Instagram/ Dulquer Salmaan
New Delhi:

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film I'm Game has officially got a release date. On Wednesday, the Sita Ramam actor announced the release date with a striking poster. Notably, the film also marks Dulquer Salmaan’s comeback to Malayalam cinema after a two-year gap since the 2023 film King of Kotha.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film is produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under the banner of Wayfarer Films. Read on to find out when I’m Game is releasing in theatres.

I'm Game gets release date out

Dulque Salmaan's film I'm Game will hit cinemas worldwide on August 20, 2026, coinciding with Onam festival. This year, the 10-day Onam festival begins on August 16, 2026 and concludes on August 26, 2026.

Sharing the poster from the film, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "The countdown ends and the real game begins! ‘I’m Game’ is locked, loaded, and arriving in theaters this August 20 for the ultimate Onam celebration! Get ready to witness the magic on the big screen (sic)." Take a look below:

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 advance box office: Mohanlal's Malayalam thriller sees strong Day 1 pre-sales | Details

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Regional Cinema Section
Dulquer Salmaan Malayalam
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\