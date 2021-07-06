Drishyam 2 duo Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph reunite for '12th Man,' check first poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHANLAL Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph reunite for '12th Man'

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Monday announced his upcoming project "12th Man", which will be directed by "Drishyam 2" helmer Jeethu Joseph. The 61-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a poster of the thriller. "12th Man" will be backed by Antony Perumbavoor, who produced "Drishyam" and its sequel, under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

"Happy to announce my upcoming movie '12th Man' with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine," Mohanlal wrote.

The actor first worked with Joseph in the 2013 Malayalam thriller "Drishyam". The duo reunited for the film's sequel earlier this year. Apart from "12th Man", Mohanlal and Joseph also have the action thriller "Ram".

While there is no clarity regarding the status of "Ram", Joseph had last year denied that he had "abandoned" the film and said the film's shoot was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the other hand, Malayalam star Prithiviraj Sukumaran recently announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled "Bro Daddy". Featuring an ensemble cast, "Bro Daddy" is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal. Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan. The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.

Prithiviraj Sukumaran made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film "Lucifer", which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.