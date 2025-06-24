Did you know this South actress made her acting debut at 14, won National Film Award for Best Actress? Read further to know about the South actress who made her debut in the film industry at the young age of 14. In her acting career so far, she has featured in several critically acclaimed films.

New Delhi:

There are several actors in the entertainment industry who have entered showbiz at a young age. She has featured in several critically acclaimed films in her acting career. Interestingly, this actress is widely known as the 'Lady Amitabh of South Cinema'. Today, we are going to tell you about one such actress who made her name in the South film industry through her performances in her career so far.

Who is this actress?

The actress is none other than Vijayashanti. She made her acting debut at the age of 14 with the Tamil-language film 'Kallukkul Eeram', which was released in 1980. The romantic drama film features Bharathiraja, Goundamani, and Aruna Mucherla in the lead roles. She continued to feature in films like 'Balanagamma', 'Pelleedu Pillalu, Ilanjodigal', 'Challenge', and others.

Vijayashanti was born on June 24, 1966, in Ramannagudem, Warangal, Andhra Pradesh. The 59-year-old actress is best known for movies like 'Osey Ramulamma', 'Karthavyam', 'Police Lockup' and 'Pratighatana'. Reportedly, she has worked in 19 films with Mega Star Chiranjeevi and 16 films with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Won National Film Award for the film 'Karthavyam'

Vijayashanti won several accolades because of her versatile acting. In 1991, the South Indian actress played the role of an IPS officer named ASP Vyjayanthi in the film 'Karthavyam'. Her performance in the film was praised by the audience. She won the National Film Award for the action drama film in the Best Actress category. Besides Vijayashanti, the film features Vinod Kumar and Atluri Pundarikakshaiah in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6.6, the Telugu-language film is available to stream on Prime Video.

Apart from this, she won four Filmfare South Awards for films like Osey Ramulamma, Bharata Nari, Swayam Krushi, and Pratighatana in the Best Actress category. Vijayashanti made her Bollywood debut with the 1989 film 'Eeshwar'. The romantic drama film features Anil Kapoor and Vinod Mehra in the lead roles. She played the role of Lalita in this film, and she even won a Filmfare Award in the Best Actress category.

Work front

Vijayashanti was last seen in the 2020 film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' alongside Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the action comedy-drama film is available to stream on the OTT platforms Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Also Read: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite after 24 years at F1 premiere in London, video goes viral | Watch