Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunite after 24 years at F1 premiere in London, video goes viral | Watch

Renowned Hollywood actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt reunited publicly after 24 years at the London premiere of the most anticipated film 'F1: The Movie' starring Brad Pitt. The American sports action drama film is co-written and directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger. Actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt came together once again at the European premiere of F1: The Movie, which was held in London, UK, on Monday, June 23, 2025. The duo was seen exchanging hugs and even posed for the camera. Several pictures and videos of the duo went viral on the internet.

Taking to the X handle, the Mission Impossible actor Tom Cruise shared a picture of himself with Brad Pitt and wrote, "Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!" For the F1 London premiere, Brad Pitt was seen in a green-coloured shirt and suit. However, Cruise opted for a grey shirt and charcoal suit.

Sharing the video of the F1 London premiere event, the official Instagram page of F1 wrote, "Thank you London! A special evening celebrating #F1TheMovie."

About 'F1: The Movie'

For the unversed, the story of the film revolves around a Formula One driver who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver. Besides Brad Pitt, the film features Kerry Condon and Javier Bardem in the lead roles. The motorsports drama film is set to hit the silver screens on June 27, 2025.

Work front

Talking about the work front, Tom Cruise was last seen in the action-adventure film 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' alongside Hayley Atwell and Ving Rhames in the lead roles. He will be next seen in Christopher McQuarrie's 'Broadsword'. On the other hand, Brad Pitt was last seen in the gangster crime thriller 'Wolfs' co-starring Amy Ryan and George Clooney in pivotal roles. He will be next seen in Edward Berger's 'The Riders'.

