'Jurassic World: Rebirth' India release date: Here's when to watch Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey starrer

The most anticipated film 'Jurassic World: Rebirth', starring Hollywood actors Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey is all set to hit the silver screens next month. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the latest film in the popular dinosaur franchise 'Jurassic Park' will be released worldwide on July 2, 2025. However, Indian fans will have to wait a little longer to watch this action thriller film in theatres. Read on to find out the India release date of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' India release date

Besides Scarlett and Jonathan, the Hollywood film features Rupert Friend, Mahershala Ali, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein, Luna Blaise, Niamh Finlay, David Iacono, Audrina Miranda, Bechir Sylvain and Adam Loxley in the lead roles. As per BookMyShow, the action thriller film 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' will be released on July 4, 2025, in India.

The movie is set five years after the events of 'Jurassic World: Dominion'. The story follows a team on a dangerous mission to collect dinosaur DNA for medical research. But things take a deadly turn when they face unexpected threats in the wild. It is produced by Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley and distributed by Universal Pictures. Recently, the film 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' premiered in London. The screening event was attended by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Luna Blaise and others.

The makers of the film released the final trailer of the action thriller movie 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' on May 20, 2025. The caption of the post reads, "The worst of the worst dinosaurs were left here. Watch the final trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth and get tickets now."

Work front

Talking about the work fronts, Scarlett Johansson was last seen in 'Fly Me to the Moon' alongside Channing Tatum, Woody Harrelson, and Ray Romano in key roles. The Black Widow actress will be next seen in James Gray's crime thriller 'Paper Tiger' co-starring Miles Teller and Adam Driver in pivotal roles. On the other hand, the Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey was last seen in 'Wicked'. He will be next seen in 'Wicked: For Good' alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in important roles.

