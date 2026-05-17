Did Ravi Mohan's mother-in-law, Sujatha Vijayakumar, react to the ongoing controversy? Know here

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi in ​​2009. However, after 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in 2024. Subsequently, Ravi Mohan began dating singer Keneesha Francis. Now, however, she herself announced through a social media post that they have broken up and that she is leaving Chennai. During the press conference, Ravi Mohan alleged instances of cyberbullying and harassment.

Meanwhile, Aarti Ravi also responded to the situation via social media. But now, her and Ravi Mohan's mother-in-law, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, has defended her daughter while addressing the press.

What did Sujatha Vijayakumar say?

During an event, Sujatha refuted Ravi's claims that he was being prevented from meeting his sons, Aarav and Ayan. When asked about the marital relationship between Aarthi and Ravi, she stated, 'There is an interview given to Vikatan magazine in 2008 that clarifies all of this. I am currently searching for it. It will reveal who is actually being blackmailed and who went so far as to slit their wrists to force the marriage.'

Sujatha Vijayakumar reacts to Ravi's claims

Sujatha also dismissed Ravi's claim that he was unable to spend the money he earned. She noted that this matter has already been clarified in court. When asked if Ravi contributes 25,000 rupees monthly toward her medical bills, she replied that he does not; furthermore, she added that even if he did, it would simply be 'his duty as a son-in-law.'

Regarding the alleged bullying involving Keneesha, she stated that she intends to contact the Cyber ​​Crime Unit to determine exactly who cyberbullied whom.

For the unversed, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi got married to Aarti Ravi on June 4, 2009. They have two children, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi. In 2024, Jayam Ravi announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage, by sharing an X post.

Also Read: Tamil actor Jayam Ravi in the spotlight: A look at his family life