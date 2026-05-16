Tamil actor Jayam Ravi in the spotlight: A look at his family life

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi turned emotional during a recent press conference while speaking about his personal life. The Ponniyin Selvan actor, who has been in the news amid reports of his separation from wife Aarti, appeared teary-eyed during the media interaction.

He revealed that he will not act in films until he gets divorced, and his statement has sparked widespread attention on social media. Following the press meet, many fans became curious about his family life and children. Here's a look at his family and personal life.

About Jayam Ravi's family life

For the unversed, Tamil actor Jayam Ravi got married to Aarti Ravi on June 4, 2009. They have two children, Aarav Ravi and Ayaan Ravi. In 2024, Jayam Ravi announced his separation from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage, by sharing an X post.

In his X post, he wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

He further added, "In light of this, I hereby kindly request all of you to respect our privacy as well as that of our family members during this difficult time and appeal to all of you to refrain from making any assumptions, rumors or allegations in this regard and let the matter remain private."

Despite their separation, both have said they want to protect their children and keep them away from public attention. The duo often shares pictures with their children on social media, showing their love for them.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: After Jayam Ravi's emotional press meet, Aarti Ravi shares cryptic post: 'You never wake a sleeping lion'