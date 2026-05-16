After Jayam Ravi's emotional press meet, Aarti Ravi shares cryptic post: 'You never wake a sleeping lion'

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi on Saturday held a press conference amid his ongoing divorce case with wife Aarti Ravi. During the emotional press meet, the Ponniyin Selvan actor revealed that he will not act until his divorce is legally finalised.

Hours after Jayam Ravi turned emotional at the press conference, his wife Aarti Ravi shared a cryptic note on social media that quickly grabbed attention online. Read on to know what she wrote.

Aarti Ravi shares cryptic for after Jayam Ravi's emotional press meet

In the post, Aarti Ravi wrote, "You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she's a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of. If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails."

Meanwhile, singer Keneeshaa Francis, who has been closely linked to the actor since his separation, recently announced that she has left Chennai and deactivated her Instagram account.

What did Jayam Ravi say during the press conference?

While addressing the press conference, Ravi Mohan, told the reporters, "Many people think that I am a sadhu and can be scolded. It is foolish to have not spoken for so long. I will not act until I get a divorce. I have worked day and night for 23 years. 90% of my films have been successful. My father and my brother did not work for four years. I worked for my family when I was young. I am here for my family. I did not let my children see me."

He further added, "I have lived in my past life for 14 years. Don't you know what feminism is? I talk about women's rights in my films. Do I speak badly of women? My mother did not raise me like that. How could I abandon my children? I lived for them. But today I am not allowed to see my children. They even send me to school with guardians. I ran away from that life."

Also Read: 'I won't act until I get a divorce,' says Ponniyin Selvan actor Ravi Mohan | Know whole matter