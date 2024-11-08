Dhanush shares release date of Nitya Menon starrer 'Idli Kadai', his fourth directorial film | See Poster

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dhanush shares release date of his film 'Idli Kadai'

Tamil actor Dhanush is going to be seen on the big screen with his directorial film 'Idli Kadai'. This is Dhanush's fourth directorial film. Nithya Menon is going to be seen in a co-role in the film. Today i.e. on November 8, the new poster of the film has been released on social media. Sharing a great poster of the film, Dhanush has announced the release of the film. He revealed that this film will be released in theatres on April 10, 2025. It is significant to note that 'Idli Kadai' is the fourth film that will be directed by National Award-winning actor Dhanush.

See the poster here:

This film directed by Dhanush will be released in Tamil language. As soon as actor Dhanush announced his film, fans demanded to release of this film in Telugu as well. In the poster, Dhanush can be seen walking towards a hut in this poster. Moreover, fans are also elated so Nitya and Dhanush together once again on the big screen. The two South actors previously collaborated in the 2022 movie 'Thiruchitrambalam'.

Dhanush also directed 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam'

Dhanush's third directorial film is 'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' with Priyanka. Actress Priyanka Mohan's first single 'Golden Sparrow' from this film is now making a splash on YouTube with over 50 million views. The film will be released on December 21, 2024.

The actor is also in the news for 'Kuber'

South superstar Dhanush is in the news these days for the film 'Kuber'. Directed by Shekhar Kammula, 'Kuber' is the first collaboration between Dhanush and superstar Nagarjuna. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. The audience is eagerly waiting for the film. The makers aim to release the film in the first quarter of 2025.

