Deshamdaru to Arya 2, Allu Arjun's romantic film that rocked big screens before Pushpa Raj-Srivalli's arrival

South Indian actor Allu Arjun's film 'Pushpa 2' is being discussed everywhere these days. Ever since the trailer of this film was released, people have been talking about the character Pushpa in the film. The audience is eagerly waiting for the release of this film. The audience is also liking one of his dialogues in the film 'Fire Nahi Wild Fire Hai Main', and is making a lot of reels on social media on it. If we talk about Allu Arjun's films apart from action, then he has also cast his magic in romantic films. Know about four romantic films by Allu Arjun.

Arya 2

The film 'Arya (2009)' is a hit film of Allu Arjun's career. The story of this film was very different. Ajay and Arya are two orphan boys. When Ajay is adopted by a rich family and he does well in life, he hires Arya in his software company. Problems arise between them when both Arya and Ajay fall in love with the same girl. Arya's character was played by Allu Arjun in the film, while Kajal Agarwal was seen in the role of his heroine. At that time, the romantic chemistry between the two was well-liked by the audience.

Deshamdaru

Hansika Motwani worked as a heroine with Allu Arjun in the film 'Deshamdaru (2007)'. In this film, Allu Arjun's character works in a TV channel. He falls in love with a girl who is later kidnapped by a gangster. What Allu Arjun's character does to save his girlfriend is shown in the film.

Badrinath

In the film 'Badrinath (2011)', Allu Arjun plays the role of a boy named Badri, who is a martial arts expert. His spiritual guru makes him the protector of the Badrinath temple. After this, Badri can never marry or fall in love. Then a girl named Alaknanda, who is an atheist, comes into Badri's life. Badri rekindles Alaknanda's faith in God. Alaknanda falls in love with Badri. How Badri finally accepts Alaknanda is the story of the film.

Gangotri

Allu Arjun also played a romantic role in the 2003 film 'Gangotri'. This film is a story of love between a master's daughter and a servant's son. Allu Arjun was seen in the role of the servant's son. The film was loved by the audience.

