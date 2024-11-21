Salman Khan poses with Salim Khan's first bike Triumph Tiger 100 | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan poses with Salim Khan's first bike

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared an anecdote of nostalgia on his social media accounts. This is no secret that the actor attributes his career and existence to his father, the renowned writer Salim Khan, despite having a sizable national fan base. The amazing bond between the father and son is frequently shown in interviews and chat shows. In the documentary Angry Young Men, the celebrity recently talked about his relationship and life path with his father. He once again showed off his love with a cute photo.

Salman Khan sits on Salim Khan's first bike

Salman Khan took to his social media and shared a picture with his father, Salim Khan, as he sat on his first bike, a Triumph Tiger. He further wrote in the caption, 'Dad's 1st bike, Triumph Tiger 100,1956.' Users have bombarded Salman's comment section with heart emoticons.

Salman Khan's film is being re-released

In the times of Bollywood re-releases, another iconic blockbuster is set to hit cinemas soon. This time it's Salman Khan-starrer Biwi No 1. On Thursday, Jackky Bhagnani shared a trailer of the film on his Instagram handle announcing the news and also disclosing the re-release date of the film. The film was originally released in 1999 and is returning to theatres after 25 years. As per Jackky's post, Biwi No 1 will re-release in cinemas on November 29.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. He also announced his next collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala recently, The duo will now come together after several years in Kick 2. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. He also had special appearances in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.