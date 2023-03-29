Dasara Box Office Prediction: Nani's film already earned Rs 50 cr; to clash with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nani's Dasara clashes with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa on March 30

Dasara Box Office Prediction: South superstar Nani and Keerthy Suresh's film Dasara is all set to clash with Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's Bholaa at the box office on March 30. Fans are up for a treat as the Telugu film aims to bring focus on the socio-economic condition, political ambition and power struggle of the Singareni collieries. Ahead of the release, Dasara has already managed to earn big numbers at the box office. According to the trade analysts, the film has minted over Rs 50 crore in advance booking and is expected to go even higher. With over 1300 screens across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this is Nani's career best and biggest-ever release.

Dasara shows will start as early as 5 am on the day of release to cater to the overwhelming demand. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the film has an extraordinary storyline and is anticipated to have some note-worthy performances. On what his expectations are from the film, Nani said: "As an actor, I have worked hard as I do with all my films as I never take the audience for granted and always keep myself at their place whenever I take up any project."

Dasara Trailer:

Nani's Dasara and Ajay Devgn's Bholaa box office clash in an interesting one since Bholaa is an official remake of South film titled Kaithi. However, the South superstar denied any claims of the clash. He said, "We all love Ajay Devgn and I don't think there is a clash between the two. I would request everyone to go and watch 'Bholaa' in the morning and 'Dasara' in the evening."

He talked about his film and shared: "There are emotions that we can easily relate to in the film. It is based on a real story experienced by our director. His father was a worker in the Singareni coal mines so it is based on a real story. It has content as well as all the elements of entertainment. It will connect with the masses. There is no one larger than life and every character you will see in the film is relatable. You will cry and laugh with them."

Moving ahead, Nani is working on another film that is untitled yet. He said, "My next film will be completely opposite of 'Dasara'. I will be playing a father of a 6-year-old girl. There will be a completely different setup and my character is also going to be completely different from what I am playing in this movie."

