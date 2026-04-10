Dacoit vs LIK Day 1 box office: Adivi Sesh or Pradeep Ranganathan, whose film took the lead on opening day?

New Delhi:

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit was released on April 10. The film hit theatres almost a month after Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19. The Telugu film clashed with Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK: Love Insurance Kompany at the box office. Let's find out how both films performed at the box office on the opening day as per advanced estimates.

How much did Dacoit earn on Day 1?

Adivi Sesh’s Dacoit began its box office journey with a modest opening, collecting Rs 2.76 crore on day 1 in India, as per early estimates. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 23.2% across 2,847 shows, reflecting an average start at the ticket counters.

The film performed significantly better in the Telugu market, which contributed Rs 2.36 crore with a strong 36.0% occupancy from 1,441 shows. On the other hand, the Hindi version lagged, earning Rs 0.40 crore with a relatively low 10.0% occupancy across 1,406 shows. The exact numbers will be updated by 9 am on April 11.

LIK: Love Insurance Kompany Day 1 box office

Pradeep Ranganathan’s LIK: Love Insurance Kompany opened to a steady response at the box office, collecting Rs 2.55 crore on its first day in India. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28.6% across 2,411 shows, indicating a fairly decent start. The exact numbers will be updated by 9 am on April 11.

The film’s performance was largely led by its Tamil version, which brought in Rs 2.31 crore with an occupancy of 31.0% from 1,584 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 0.24 crore, recording an occupancy of 24.0% across 827 shows.

How much has Dhurandhar Part 2 earned to date?

As of Day 23, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is currently running across 6,094 shows and has collected a net of Rs 2.97 crore. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 1,258.73 crore and total India net to Rs 1,051.39 crore so far, with final India collections yet to be reported.

Also read: Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film isn't flawless, but has its moments