Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's film isn't flawless, but has its moments

Movie Name: Dacoit

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: April 10, 2026

Director: Shaneil Deo

Genre: Action-drama

Imagine this: Boy meets girl. Girl meets boy. They plan to marry while fixing each other’s odds. However, fate plays its cards and their lives change. They meet 13 years later, only to find out life has changed. There is revenge, action and drama. A classic formula that works, mostly. Well, Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Telugu film follows the same route. But does it work? Let’s decode.

Dacoit: The story

Hari (Adivi Sesh) is a naive boy who loves Saraswati (Mrunal Thakur) ‘unconditionally’. Quite a heavy word? You’ll have to watch the film to understand its usage. Back to where we were, Hari lovingly calls Mrunal his ‘Juliet’. She teaches him how to drive a car, and he teaches her how to calm down during anxiety attacks. But one evening changes everything. The aftermath of the evening lands Hari in jail, and the person he trusted the most with all of his might, his Juliet, turns against him. Hari lands in jail and, with the help of his former jailmate, escapes the jail, and his first mission is to avenge the freedom and time he lost while in prison.

He then turns to Saraswati, determined to make her life miserable. But Hari soon discovers that she is now married and has a daughter, someone 'jo uski jaan hain'. After getting out of jail, Hari has changed. He’s gone rogue, focused on making quick money and escaping the country, even though he still can’t drive.

Saraswati, now known as Juliet, is dealing with her own health struggles and is in urgent need of money. Left with no real options, she ends up working as a driver for Hari, who is still driven by revenge. What unfolds between them, whether things soften or spiral further, becomes the heart of the story. Also, a major part of the film is based on the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.

Dacoit: Cast and performances

Adivi Sesh leads the film with a strong, purposeful presence. Almost every scene around him feels intentional, and his swagger stands out. He plays the rogue, rowdy character with a distinct style that fits well within the film's massy tone.

Mrunal Thakur gets a substantial role here. There’s often talk about limited scope for actresses in South films, but that doesn’t apply in Dacoit. She has nearly equal screen time as Adivi and delivers a performance that holds its own.

Anurag Kashyap appears in a key role and makes a striking entry. However, his character doesn’t quite maintain that impact throughout and feels underwritten in the middle portions. Prakash Raj, on the other hand, plays a negative role, but the narrative doesn’t rely heavily on him as the primary antagonist.

Dacoit: Direction and story

Helmed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit moves at a pace that largely works in its favour, especially in moments that demand urgency and tension. The film, co-written by Adivi Sesh and Deo, shows a clear intent to balance action with emotional beats.

That said, the narrative isn’t entirely consistent. It hits some engaging highs, particularly in the setup and a few key stretches, but also dips in parts where the momentum slows or the writing feels less sharp. Even so, the overall storytelling manages to hold attention, thanks to its core premise and treatment.

Dacoit: What works

Dacoit is clearly designed as a popcorn entertainer. It doesn’t always aim for logic or realism, and that’s part of the deal. If you go in with that expectation, the film works on its own terms.

The story stays fairly straightforward, much like a typical South-style revenge drama, and doesn’t break new ground. But where it really picks up is in the second half. The final stretch, especially the last 15 minutes, adds a punch that elevates the overall experience and leaves a stronger impression.

Dacoit: What doesn’t work

If you go in expecting tight logic at every turn, Dacoit might leave you a bit unconvinced. Even within the masala space, there are moments where you start questioning the why behind certain scenes.

Post-interval, a few portions feel stretched and unnecessary, almost as if they exist just to pad the runtime. The film takes its time getting to the more engaging parts, and honestly, it could have benefited from trimming those sections and getting to the best part.

Dacoit: The final verdict

Dacoit doesn’t try to be more than what it is - a full-blown masala entertainer. It leans into its style, its attitude, and its larger-than-life moments, and for the most part, that works. The performances, especially by Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, keep you invested even when the writing wavers.

That said, the film isn’t without its flaws. The narrative feels uneven in places, particularly in the second half where a few scenes drag more than they should. Logic often takes a backseat, and not all character arcs land with the same impact.

But just when it feels like it might lose grip, Dacoit pulls itself together in the final stretch. The last 15 minutes add the intensity and payoff the film had been building towards, leaving you with a more satisfying aftertaste.

In the end, some films should be enjoyed as is. Little logic with a lot of popcorn. That’s Dacoit for you.

3 out of 5 stars for Dacoit.

Also read: Dacoit movie release: DYK before Mrunal was cast, Shruti Haasan shot for a few sequences of Adivi Sesh's film

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