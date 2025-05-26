Dacoit: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Pan India film on 'catastrophic reunion with ex' gets its release date Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's Pan India film Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha's release date has been announced. The film will be released by the end of this year.

The teaser of 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', which is one of the much awaited films of this year, has been released today. The film's main starcast, Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap are seen in the teaser. 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha', seems like a good mix of action and romance. On Monday, the makers of this Pan India film not only released the teaser but also announced the release date of 'Dacoit: Ek Prem Katha'.

The film is about a catastrophic reunion with an ex

This 1 minute 1 second teaser begins with a voice over by Adivi Sesh. While Mrunal Thakur has tears in her eyes and she looks upset. The voice over says, 'Juliet, everyone has done very wrong to you. Whoever you trusted, betrayed you. But don't worry, I am here now. Now no one will be spared. Only your destruction will survive.' The teaser shows that the story of the film is based on love and deception. Anurag Kashyap is also seen in the teaser. He is once again seen in a negative role in the film. The film will be released on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas, this year.

Apart from Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap, several other actors like Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Sunil, Jain Marie Khan and Kamakshi Bhaskarla will be seen in important roles in this film directed by Shenil Dev.

Mrunal replaced Shruti Haasan

Earlier, Shruti Haasan was in the lead role with Adivi Sesh in Dacoit, but later she backed out of the film. After this, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the lead role in the film. It is significant to note that this is the third Pan-India film of Mrunal. She was earlier seen in Dulquer Salmaan's Sita Ramam and Nani's Hi Nanna.

