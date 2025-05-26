When Ishaan Khatter romanced 24 years older National Award-winning actress on screen in Netflix series Ishaan Khatter has romanced an actress 24 years older than him in the series 'A Suitable Boy'. The Netflix series is based on Vikram Seth's book with the same name.

New Delhi:

Man-of-the-hour Ishaan Khatter is in the headlines these days. He recently appeared in the series 'The Royals'. After earning good reviews for the Netflix series, the actor made his debut at the Cannes Film Festival with the premiere of his film Homebound. The film, written and directed by Masaan fame filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, which also features Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, received a 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes. Over the years, Ishaan has featured in several acclaimed projects like Beyond The Cloud and The Suitable Boy. In the later, the actor romanced a 24 years older actress and even made it seem effortless. Recently, in an interview, he talked about shooting with Tabu in the show 'A Suitable Boy', which came out in the year 2020.

The story was well written: Ishaan

Ishaan Khattar described his and Tabu's pairing as perfect in a conversation with Zoom. He said, 'I think the credit goes to the writing. If you had put us and Tabu in any other story, in which our age gap was ignored, it would have felt strange. But in this story, it was not strange. The writing was supporting what we were doing, so it felt right.'

Tabu is like a child on the set: Ishaan

Ishaan further said that he was not 'nervous' with Tabu, but felt safe. He never had to prepare or talk about it before shooting some intimate scenes. 'She used to keep talking about random things. Like, what do you want for lunch? Or something. Or like usko dekha kaise aankhein banaye thi. She is very naughty. She is like a child on the set. She used to joke. Then suddenly, she would become like this character. So, I think it was fun. It was a lot of fun working with her. The most important thing in everything we do is how we make it come alive. How do you communicate more without saying anything? Things happened very easily with Tabu. It was like we had a conversation with her through our eyes,' the actor added.

About A Suitable Boy

Let us tell you that 'A Suitable Boy', which is streaming on Netflix, is based on Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. In the show directed by Mira Nair, Ishaan was seen romancing Tabu, who is 24 years older than him. The two were praised for their performances and chemistry.

