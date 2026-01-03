Cibi Chakaravarthi to direct Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's Thalaivar 173 after Sundar C's exit Recently, director Sundar C left Rajinikanth's film Thalaivar 173. Now, the name of the film's new director has been revealed.

New Delhi:

Thalaivar 173 is bringing together legendary actors like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The OG pan India stars, who have worked in 21 films together, will be seen collaborating after 40 years in Thalaivar 173. While Haasan in producing the film, Rajinikanth will be seen leading in it. Fans are also hoping for a special cameo by Kalki 2898 AD actor, setting the frame on fire.

However, a latest change has been incorporated in the film. While initially when the movie was announced, Sundar C was directing the film. But seems like due to creative differences, the filmmaker opted out of the film. Now on January 3, the production house has announced Cibi Chakaravarthi as the new director of Thalaivar 173.

Thalaivar 173 gets new director

Director Cibi Chakravarthy has now taken the reins of this upcoming film starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. The film's makers shared this information on social media on Saturday. 'Every HERO has a FAMILY #Arambikalama #Thalaivar173 #SuperStarPongal2027 @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan @Dir_Cibi @anirudhofficial #Mahendran @APIfilms @homescreenent @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram,' read the makers' official post.

Dhanush's name was also speculated

According to some media reports, actor Dhanush might have directed Rajinikanth's film Thalaivar 173. However, the makers did not issue any statement regarding this. Now, the name of the film's new director has been revealed.

Thalaivar173 release date

Thalaivar173 is set to release on the occasion of Pongal in 2027. It has also been reported that the film will be released by Red Giant. In this regard, the announcement made by Rajkamal Company today said, 'Superstar Rajinikanth will act in the mega film Thalaivar173, under Kamal Haasan's Rajkamal Films International production company. Since this is Rajinikanth's 173rd film, it is tentatively called Thalaivar173. The name will be announced later'.

It is significant to note that Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth were last seen on screen in 1985's Geraftaar. Interestingly, the Hindi film featured both, along with megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

