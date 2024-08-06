Chiyaan Vikram to work with SS Rajamouli post Thangalaan | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Vikram to work with SS Rajamouli post Thangalaan

Chiyaan Vikram has captivated audiences with his intense look in the Thangalaan trailer, but the excitement doesn't stop there. The actor is gearing up for another major project, where he is expected to join forces with acclaimed director SS Rajamouli for his next film.

SS Rajamouli and Vikram's combo!

SSMB29, Rajamouli's much-anticipated project, is currently in its pre-production phase. Amid growing rumours that Chiyaan Vikram has been approached to play the antagonist in the film, the actor addressed these speculations during a recent media interaction in Hyderabad, before Thangalaan's release. He remarked, "Rajamouli Garu is a good friend. We have been talking for a while now. Of course, we will be doing a film sometime." While Vikram neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, his statement has fueled excitement about the potential collaboration. The prospect of these two cinematic powerhouses coming together has undoubtedly heightened expectations, promising another grand spectacle on the horizon.

Thangalaan makers to host a special screening for Yash

A source close to the project revealed, “The makers of Thangalaan are organizing a special movie screening for KGF star Yash, given that the Kolar Gold Fields inspires the film’s backstory.” This event will serve as a heartfelt tribute to the shared legacy and cinematic portrayal of Kolar Gold Fields, allowing Yash to see how his iconic role has shaped and inspired new storytelling in Indian cinema. Yash’s depiction of Rocky Bhai, a resilient and ambitious figure who rises from the gritty streets of Kolar to dominate the gold mines, has deeply resonated with audiences.

About the film

As the anticipation for Thangalaan builds, with Chiyaan Vikram and Malavika Mohanan in leading roles, attention is focused on Kolar Gold Fields, where the film's narrative unfolds. Directed by Pa. Ranjith, Thangalaan is poised to be another groundbreaking Southern film, featuring a unique concept. Co-starring Malavika Mohanan, the film is set for a worldwide release on August 15, 2024, in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

