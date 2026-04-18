Chiyaan 63 Teaser: Vikram steps into the role of a dangerous cook in Anand Shankar's Tamil action drama

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Vikram, popularly known as Chiyaan Vikram, celebrated his 60th birthday on April 17, 2026. On this occasion, the makers of his upcoming film, tentatively titled Chiyaan 63, unveiled its teaser across social media platforms. This project also marks the reunion of Vikram with director Anand Shankar after 10 years. The duo last collaborated on the 2016 film IruMugan.

Ever since the teaser of Chiyaan 63 was released, it has grabbed attention from fans and social media users. In the teaser, Vikram is seen in a completely new and intense avatar. This time, he steps into the role of a dangerous cook, and the intense vibe of the teaser hints at action and mystery in the plot.

Watch the Chiyaan 63 teaser below:

The film is written and directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films. The music for the film is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and the film editing is done by Raymond Derrick Crasta. Chiyaan 63 is presented by TG Thyagarajan.

This is a developing story.

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