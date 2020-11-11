Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MEGSRAJ Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's newborn baby to get special Kalaghatgi cradle as gift

Late Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja's wife Meghana Raj was blessed with a baby boy last month. The South Indian superstar had passed away on June 7, 2020, after suffering from a massive heart attack while his wife was pregnant with their child. His death came as a shock to everyone but last month, Sarja's family was thrilled to welcome Junior Chiru. The little angel will soon have a grand naming ceremony and the artists from Kalaghatgi in Dharwad district, Karnataka, have been working on making a special cradle for Chiranjeevi Sarja's son. According to the reports, the cradle will be delivered to the family today.

The president of the Sthree Shakti Seva organization of Guttalaga from Haveri district, Vanitha, took the voluntary charge to take efforts and contributed the money to make this cradle. It has been made out of love for Chiranjeevi Sarja. Maruti Badigera, Tippanna Badigera, Hareesha, Shri Shaila Badigera have been in the cradle-making business for several years. The report claims that the cradle will be multi-colored and motifs from Lord Krishna's life.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi's wife Meghna Raj's father had revealed that the family is planning a grand naming ceremony for the baby boy. He said, "We will have a traditional naming ceremony by following all rituals. This will be a grand way to announce my grandson's name to everyone. I have decided to call him Chintu. He is Chiru's son Chintu. He is here to take away our chinthe (worries, hence I chose Chintu for me. We are extremely happy."

Chiranjeevi and Meghana got married on May 2, 2018 and the actress was 5 months pregnant when Sarja passed away. After his death, she penned down an emotional note on Instagram that read, "CHIRU, I have tried & tried again but I am unable to put in words what I want to tell you. All the words in the world cannot describe what you mean to me. My friend, my lover, my partner, my child, my confidante, my HUSBAND- you are much more than all of this. You are a piece of my soul Chiru."

