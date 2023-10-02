Chandramukhi 2 box office collection Day 4: Kangana Ranaut's Tamil film inches towards THIS huge amount

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Actors Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's Tamil film, Chandramukhi 2 with P Vasu, is unstoppable at the box office. Co-starring Raghava Lawrence and Lakshmi Menon, the horror-comedy is receiving rave reviews and is all set to cross another milestone. For those uninitiated, Chandramukhi 2 hit the silver screen on September 28.

On its first Sunday, Chandramukhi 2 earned a whopping amount of Ra 6.25 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.com. On Day 4, the film performed better compared to Day 3 when it earned Rs 5.05 crore. While the Tamil version collected Rs 4.05 crore, the Telugu and Hindi versions earned Rd 0.9 crore and Rs 0.1 crore respectively. It should be noted that Chandramukhi 2 did not cross even Rs 1 crore in the Hindi version ever since it hit the screen. The film's total collection stands at Rs 23.90 crore and will soon cross the Rs 25 crore mark.

Moreover, the overall occupancy of the Tamil version of the film on Sunday was 46.79 per cent. The highest occupancy rate was registered during the evening shows.

Chandramukhi 2 occupancy rate on Sunday, Tamil

Morning shows: 27.09 per cent

Afternoon shows: 51.69 per cent

Evening shows: 57.96 per cent

Night shows: 50.40 per cent

Chandramukhi 2 also stars Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Subiksha Krishnan, and Vadivelu in key roles. The film is made on a budget of Rs 60 crore and is produced by Lyca Productions. Earlier, Rajinikanth shared his verdict of the sequel to his film and hailed Raghava Lawrence. The superstar penned a note to the Chandramukhi 2 team. The note read in Tamil, "My best wishes to director P Vasu for presenting his biggest blockbuster Chandramukhi in a completely new angle as a great entertainer to cinema lovers, and to Raghava Lawrence for his wonderful acting and the entire team."

Take a look:

