Carry on Jatta 3 teaser video: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's comedy movie promises to be laugh riot

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa's Carry on Jatta 3 teaser video out

Carry On Jatta is a popular Punjabi franchise film that has been entertaining the masses since the release of its first film in 2012. Now, the teaser of the Gippy Grewal-starrer 'Carry on Jatta 3' has been released on Thursday, leaving the fans excited. The third franchise is one of the most awaited Punjabi films this year. Seeing Gippy's popularity and with the film releasing across India and globally, this one is touted to be a big release.

Along with Gippy Grewal, Carry On Jatta 3 also stars Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma and Sonam Bajwa. The film also features Kavita Kaushik, Rupinder Rupi, Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal and many others.

Check out the teaser here-

Directed by the 'King of Comedy' Smeep Kang, 'Carry on Jatta 3' is a family comedy that promises to be an absolute riot. Written by Naresh Kathooria, 'Carry on Jatta 3' is produced by Humble Motion Pictures and it's worldwide distribution will be done by OMJEE Group.

According to the makers, 'Carry on Jatta 3' promises to be an unforgettable comedy ride that will have audiences rolling with laughter from start to finish. The film is slated for a release on June 29.

(IANS inputs)

Latest Entertainment News