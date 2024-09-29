Can Jr NTR's 'Devara: Part 1' break 'Kalki 2898 AD's record? See Day 2 collection here

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB 'Devara: Part 1' day 2 box office collection

South director Koratala Siva's film 'Devara Part 1' has gracefully entered the 100-crore club in just 2 days. This film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan was released last Friday. On the very first day, the film had raised hopes of a superhit by opening at Rs 82 crore. Now this film has earned Rs 112 crore in 2 days. Looking at the pace of earnings of 'Devara Part 1', it seems that this film can be the highest-grossing film of this year 2024. Earlier this record was in the name of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Devara has made it to the list of films earning 100 crores by earning 40 crores on its day 2 i.e. Saturday.

Devara: Part 1 collection

Jr NTR's film is performing well not only in the South but also in North Indian theatres. According to the data of Sacnilk, the film has the highest occupancy in Hyderabad which is 39 per cent. In Mumbai it is 31 percent, in Delhi NCR it is 20 percent, in Pune it is 39 percent, in Ahmedabad it is 17 percent, in Surat it is 18 percent, in Bhopal it is 14 percent and in Lucknow, it is 27 percent. In such a situation, the makers have started expecting the film to earn well and become the highest-grossing film of the year.

These are the top 5 highest grossing films of this year

Among the highest-grossing films in the year 2024, the film 'Kalki 2898 AD' released on May 9, 2024, is at the top. According to IMDB data, Tamil director Nag Ashwin's film 'Kalki 2898 AD' has made a gross collection of Rs 1052 crore worldwide. After this, director Amar Kaushik's superhit film 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank' made a place in second place by collecting Rs 815 crore at the box office. After this, South superstar Thalapathy Vijay's film 'The Great of All Time' is at number three with a worldwide collection of Rs 442 crore. Director Siddharth Anand's film 'Fighter' is at number four. This film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor has collected Rs 355 crore worldwide. South film 'HanuMan' is at number five. Director Prashant Verma's film Hanuman has earned Rs 256 crore worldwide.

