Bro Daddy: Mohanlal-Prithviraj Sukumaran announce release date with exciting trailer

Superstar Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam film Bro Daddy is one of the most anticipated film of the year. The film will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on the occasion of Republic Day, January 26 this year. The film marks Prithviraj's second directorial venture after his hit 2019 political thriller Lucifer, which also featured Mohanlal. Bro Daddy is billed as a fun family drama.

On Thursday (January 6), the 39-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared the film's trailer. "Here is the official trailer of #BroDaddy! Streaming on #DisneyHotstar from 26/01/2022," Prithviraj wrote.

The film, a light-hearted entertainer, was completed in a matter of 44 days and came to a close in October this year. "Bro Daddy" is a family film, with a Christian background that tells the tale of three friends. Prithviraj himself plays an important character in the film. He plays the role of Mohanlal's son. Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin. This film is also seen as a comeback film for another veteran Lalu Alex, who is donning the greasepaint after a while. Bro Daddy is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

