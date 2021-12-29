Bro Daddy first look out: Prithviraj-Mohanlal's film to premiere on OTT

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MOHANLAL Bro Daddy poster

"Bro Daddy", starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will release on the streamer Disney+ Hotstar. The Malayalam language film is billed as a fun family drama and marks Sukumaran's second directorial venture after 2019's "Lucifer". The actor on Wednesday released the first look poster of his upcoming Malayalam film 'Bro Daddy' directed by actor Prithviraj. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Taking to social media, Mohanlal said, "Here is the official first look poster of Bro Daddy. Coming Soon."

The film, a light-hearted entertainer, was completed in a matter of 44 days and came to a close in October this year. "Bro Daddy" is a family film, with a Christian background which tells the tale of three friends. Prithviraj plays the role of Mohanlal's son.

"Bro Daddy" marks the second collaboration between Mohanlal and Sukumaran after "Lucifer". The film has a big star cast that includes Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Unni Mukundan, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin Shahir. Prithviraj himself plays an important character in the film. This film is also seen as a comeback film for another veteran Lalu Alex, who is donning the grease paint after a while.

Music for the film is by Deepak Dev and cinematography is by Abhinandan Ramanujam. Written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal, the upcoming film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.