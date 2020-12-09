Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra of Pandian Stores fame dies by suicide

Image Source : TWITTER/@NISHANTHTAMILA4 Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra, Pandian stores fame dies by suicide

Tamil TV actress VJ Chithra has died by suicide. She was 28. The news has come as a shock to the world of TV and cinema. Known for playing the role of Mullai in the popular show Pandian Stores, the actress was found hanging at a five-star hotel in Nazarethpettai, according to media reports. It is said that VJ Chithra had finished shooting at EVP film city and had returned to her hotel room at 2:30 am today. She was staying with her fiance, businessman Hemanth, to whom she got engaged a few months ago.

VJ Chithra has worked as a presenter on various TV channels in the Tamil industry. She was currently seen in Pandian Stores serial. The actress had earned a huge fanbase through her role as Mullai. Also, she was an avid social media user and used to entertain the fans with her endless beautiful photos and posts.

It is said that VJ Chithra has committed suicide due to depression. Her death has left her fans in despair. Her fans have taken to the internet to mourn the loss. One Twitter user wrote, "it is really shocking to know actress #Chitra committed suicide very talented actress may her soul rest in peace RIP" Another tweeted, "Very Talented Dancer & Outstanding Actress .. Other people cannot replace your character in #Pandianstores .. Rest in peace Chitra (Mullai) Akka.. Om Namashivaya"

