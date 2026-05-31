Blast Box Office Collection on Day 3: Arjun Sarja starrer sees strong weekend surge | Deets Inside

New Delhi:

Martial arts action entertainer Blast starring Arjun Sarja saw a tremendous upsurge at the ticket windows during its opening weekend. Blast witnessed tremendous growth in collections on its third day.

Blast is directed by Subash K. Raj in his directorial debut, featuring Arjun Sarja, Abhirami, and Preity Mukhundhan in lead roles.

Blast records massive jump in Day 3 collections

Blast saw a tremendous surge in collections on its third day. As reported by Sacnilk, Day 3 collections of Rs 3.90 crore saw an 81.4 percent growth over Day 2 collections of Rs 2.15 crore.

India collections continue to rise

On Day 3, Blast earned Rs 3.90 crore through 2,294 shows. The India net collection of the movie currently stands at Rs 7.30 crore. India gross collections are currently Rs 8.42 crore. The Tamil version has continued to earn more than the other language versions. On the third day, Blast collected Rs 3.25 crore from the Tamil version. It collected this amount with an occupancy rate of 49 percent across 1,523 shows. In addition, the Telugu version collected Rs 65 lakhs with a 21 percent occupancy rate across 771 shows.

Worldwide gross crosses Rs 12 crore mark

Other foreign markets made their contributions to the gross collections of the movie. On the third day, Blast collected Rs 2 crore outside India. Total gross collections from international markets are Rs 4.05 crore. Together with the domestic gross collections, the total worldwide gross collections of Blast stand at Rs 12.47 crore.

Tamil Nadu leads strong regional performance

The largest contribution came from the Tamil Nadu territory. The territory recorded gross collections of Rs 2.50 crore on Day 3. Kerala came second with gross collections of Rs 72 lakhs, while the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana territories registered gross collections of Rs 67 lakhs each. Karnataka recorded gross collections of Rs 60 lakhs. Other markets contributed Rs 3 lakhs.

There was also an increase in the occupancy rate during the evening shows. The occupancy rate for Tamil shows was recorded at 56.46 percent. Occupancy during night shows was 68.23 percent.

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