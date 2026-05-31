Box Office Report [May 30, 2026]: Bhooth Bangla, Drishyam 3, Chand Mera Dil Raja Shivaji and others

New Delhi:

From Bollywood to the South, theaters are currently witnessing a whirlwind of genres, ranging from romance to historical epics and action flicks. On one hand, a romantic film is earning crores; on the other, a horror film continues to reign supreme even a month and a half after its release.

A month and a half ago, Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla was released in theaters, and it continues to earn in the crores to this day. Meanwhile, Raja Shivaji, Chand Mera Dil and the South Indian film Drishyam 3 have hit the screens and are currently minting money at a rapid pace.

Box Office Collection: Chand Mera Dil

Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, the film Chand Mera Dil was released in theaters on May 22, 2026, and is performing reasonably well at the box office. The film continued to earn in the crores even on its second Saturday. According to Sacnilk, the film's business on its ninth day stood at approximately Rs 1.40 crore. In total, the film has garnered a net collection of roughly Rs 22.15 crore.

Box Office Collection: Raja Shivaji

Released in theaters on May 1, Riteish Deshmukh's historical drama Raja Shivaji has been making a splash at the box office right from day one. On its 30th day, the film conducted business worth approximately Rs 1 crore. The film has earned a total of around Rs 95 crore in India, pushing its gross collection past the Rs 111 crore mark. The film features a star-studded cast in pivotal roles, including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Bhagyashree and Vidya Balan.

Box Office Collection: Drishyam 3

Mohanlal's Malayalam suspense thriller Drishyam 3 has been raking in phenomenal earnings ever since its release. The film witnessed massive collections within just 10 days. On its second Saturday, its earnings even surpassed those of the Bollywood films currently in theaters. On its 10th day, the film generated business worth Rs 4.09 crore at the box office. So far, the net business of the Malayalam film stands at approximately Rs 90.34 crore, while its gross collection has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark.

Bhooth Bangla Collections

Bhooth Bangla was released in theaters last month, on April 17. The film continues to maintain its hold even a month and a half later. On its 44th day at the box office, Akshay Kumar's film raked in approximately Rs 75 lakh, a significant feat for any Bollywood movie. The film's net collection in India has now reached Rs 178.20 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 211.12 crore.

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