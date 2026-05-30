Kartik Aaryan 'absolutely obsessed' with Michael Johnston's Obsession, calls it 'one of the best horror films'

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently watched the much-talked-about horror film Obsession, which recently hit Indian screens on May 29, 2026. Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in lead roles.

Sharing his review on social media, Kartik Aaryan called the film, "one of the best horror films", and also recommend the audience to watch it. Moreover, his comments on the movie matter more because he has also been part of the horror-comedy series Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Kartik Aaryan reviews horror film Obsession

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Kartik Aryan heaped praise on the Hollywood horror film Obsession and while sharing a still image from the film, he wrote, "One of the best horror films after a very long time !! What a movie !! Absolutely obsessed with #Obsession. Don't miss this one (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ KARTIK AARYAN)Screengrab taken from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram story.

Obsession box office collection so far

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Obsession saw a moderate performance at the box office on Day 1. The film collected a net Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1 across 859 shows. On Day 2, it earned Rs 2.75 crore across 1,151 shows. With this, the film's total India collection stands at Rs 4.50 crore.

On its second day, the horror film recorded an overall English occupancy of 51.26%, with the highest occupancy of 67.33% during night shows, followed by 57.78% in the afternoon and 28.67% in the morning shows. Notably, the updated box office figures will be updated by May 31, 2026.

Kartik Aaryan's work front

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opposite Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is available to stream on Prime Video. He will be next seen in Mrighdeep Lamba's supernatural action film Naagzilla which is backed by Karan Johar's production house Dharma Productions.

Also Read: Obsession movie hits Indian screens: How much Michael Johnston's film earned on Day 1