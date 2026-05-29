Obsession movie hits Indian screens: How much Michael Johnston's film earned on Day 1, as per early estimates

New Delhi:

The Hollywood film Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette, was released in India on May 29, 2026. The film recorded average collections on its opening day. Written and directed by Curry Barker, the film was first released in the USA on May 15, 2026, and performed well at the box office.

However, in India, the film witnessed average footfalls on the first day of its release. Let’s find out how much it collected on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Obsession box office collection day 1

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Obsession witnessed an average performance at the box office on its opening day. At the time of writing, the film had collected a net of Rs 0.68 crore on Day 1 across 654 shows.

The horror film recorded an overall English occupancy of 29.56%, with the highest occupancy of 41.56% during the evening shows, followed by 33.22% in the afternoon and 13.89% in the morning shows.

Notably, these figures are subject to change, and the updated box office numbers will be released on May 30, 2026.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Obsession X review: What internet audience say about Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette's horror film